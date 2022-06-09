  • Home
Delhi University Writes To Colleges To Stop Caste-Based Discrimination On Campus

The university's assistant registrar on May 25 wrote to colleges attaching several letters from the UGC on the prevention of caste-based discrimination in higher education and requesting them to take necessary action in the matter.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 9, 2022 8:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi University has written to colleges asking them to ensure there is no caste-based discrimination on the campus, saying officials or faculty members should desist from any such act against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin. The university's assistant registrar on May 25 wrote to colleges attaching several letters from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the prevention of caste-based discrimination in higher education and requesting them to take necessary action in the matter.

The UGC, in this direction, has requested to take four actions, including constitution of a committee to look into the discrimination complaints received from SC/ST/OBC students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

"The university/institute/college may develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) students and also place a complaint register in the registrar/principal office for the purpose. "If any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official/faculty members promptly," it further suggested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

