Delhi University Warns Students Of Fake DU Reopening Notice

The University of Delhi (DU) has refuted a circulation with regard to the reopening of the university from January 7, 2021. The university in a statement has clarified that DU reopening date will be displayed on the official website -- du.ac.in -- in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the university for all undergraduate courses shall reopen in physical mode from January 7, 2021,” read the fake DU notice being circulated on social media.

It further added: “Students can download the time-table for the new semester, which will be made available on their respective college websites. Any notification/ orders issued without the due approval of Professor PC Joshi are null and void.”

However, rejecting the claim, Delhi University has informed that DU has not made any such announcement and the release under the signature of DU Registrar is fake.

DU has been continuing its classes online since the start of COVID-19 lockdown and an online contactless-admission process for enrolling students to the academic session 2020-21. Earlier on December 24, the university had issued a similar notification warning students not to be misled by fake DU reopening notices. The notice issued on December 24 clarified a notice being circulated on social media saying that Delhin University will reopen for students for face-to-face classes from January 3, 2021.