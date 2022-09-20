  • Home
Delhi University Vs St Stephen's: College To Challenge High Court Verdict On Admission Process

Members of the college's governing body met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action and decided to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order, a member said on the condition of anonymity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 20, 2022 8:24 pm IST

St. Stephens College will likely challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission process
New Delhi:

St Stephen's College is likely to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission process at the institution and seek "interim relief" to carry out this year's admissions as usual, a source said on Tuesday. Members of the college's governing body -- the highest decision-making body of the institution -- met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action and decided to move the Supreme Court against the High Court order, a member said on the condition of anonymity.

This comes days after the High Court asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

It said the college was authorised to conduct interviews, in addition to the CUET, only to admit Christian students but it cannot force non-minority candidates to additionally undergo an interview. The college, for its part, had said it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for "all categories of candidates".

With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the Delhi University has said it is "firm" on its decision to declare "null and void" all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines. The source said 17 members of the governing body attended the meeting on Tuesday, of which five were against the proposal to move the Supreme Court.

"The governing body of the college has, however, decided to challenge the high court's order...and approach the Supreme Court. The college will seek an interim relief to conduct admission by conducting interviews," the source said. The High Court's order on September 12 came on petitions filed by a law student and the college with respect to the legality of admission of students against unreserved non-minority seats for undergraduate courses.

DU Admission Process st stephen's college
