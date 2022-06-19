Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU

  • Home
DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a six-member committee to identify "unused space" in the university.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 19, 2022 6:11 pm IST
Delhi University
New Delhi:

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a six-member committee to identify "unused space" in the faculties, departments and centres of the university. ALSO READ | Delhi: Governing Body Of Kalindi College Decides Against Giving Extension To Officiating Principal

The Space Audit committee headed by Director, South Delhi Campus, Prakash Singh will identify spaces that have been lying vacant for the last three years and frame a policy for their allocation.

"Chancellor has constituted a Space Audit Committee to identity unused space in the Faculties, Departments and Centres of the University, which is not been used from last three years be treated as unused space and frame a policy for allocation of space," the notification issued by Joint Registrar (Estate) on Friday, read.

Besides Prakash Singh, other members of the committee include Estate Officer, Joint Dean (Colleges), Department of Chemistry Professor SK Awasthi, Chief Engineer and Joint Registrar (Estate).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

