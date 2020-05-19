Delhi University VC Appeals For Contributions To PM CARES Fund

COVID-19: Vice Chancellor of Delhi University has asked the university community for contributions to the PM CARES fund.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 19, 2020 8:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi University
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Tyagi, has made an appeal to his colleagues to contribute to the PM CARES Fund.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or PM CARES Fund, was created on March 28 2020 to fight the coronavirus. The fund will be used to combat, contain and provide relief measures affected by the pandemic.

A statement released by the university said: “In these circumstances, it’s incumbent upon us to raise the level of social consciousness. We can set an example of extraordinary sensitivity by contributing a percentage of our salary for a few months to The PM CARES Fund for the welfare of those affected by the pandemic.”

Prof. Tyagi, in the statement, added: By doing so, we can at least try to repay an unquantifiable debt to those who have nurtured us and thus become the beacon of hope in their lives. I urge you to contribute to the best of your capacity by using the consent or authorization form."

He further added: “Let the university be known not only for its academic excellence but also for its philanthropic flagrance.”

Earlier, in the last week of March 2020, the university came forward and contributed to DU Care for Neighbour Programme to feed the hungry in the neighborhoods of north and south campuses of the university.

.......................... Advertisement ..........................