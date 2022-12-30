  • Home
Delhi University UG Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation List 2022 Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi (UoD) will release the DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission list 2022 today, December 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 30, 2022 11:00 am IST

New Delhi:

University of Delhi (UoD) will release the DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission list 2022 today, December 30. The official website-- admission.uod.ac.in will host the DU UG special spot round 2 allocation list. Candidates can check and download special spot round 2 admission letter by using their CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Candidates selected in the DU UG special spot round 2 allocation list have to accept their allotted seats by 11:59 pm, today, December 30. The DU colleges will verify and approve the online applications between December 30 and December 31 (1 pm). Last date of online payment of admission fees against the special spot round 2 allocation list is December 31, 2022 (11:59 pm).

DU Special Spot Round 2 Allocation list 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website – admission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the UG special spot round 2 allocation link.
  3. Log in using the CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code.
  4. The round 2 special seat allocation list will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the list and go ahead with the further admission process.

DU Special Spot Admission 2022: Round 2 Schedule

EventsDates
Declaration of vacant seatsDecember 28 (7 pm)
Candidates to apply for special spot allocation round 2December 28 (7 pm) - December 29 (5 pm)
Declaration of allocations on the dashboard of the candidatesDecember 30 (10 am)
Candidates to ‘Accept’ the allocated seatDecember 30 (10 am to 11:59 pm)
Colleges to process the applicationsDecember 30 (10 am) - December 31 (1 pm)
Last date for online payment of fees by the candidateDecember 31 (till 11:59 pm)
