Delhi University Admissions 2021: Last Date To Apply For UG/ PG Programme Is December 31

Delhi University UG/ PG admission process will be closed on December 31. Apply at du.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 15, 2021 8:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Delhi University Admissions 2021: The admission process for all the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses of the Delhi University will be closed on December 31. Meanwhile, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released the second special cut-off list on Wednesday (December 15). Students can check the DU NCWEB cut-off special list for the BCom and BA programmes at du.ac.in.

The candidates can apply online on the official website from Friday (December 17). "The 2nd special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier fifth cut-offs for whatsover reasons," DU statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi will will commence the admission process in the academic year 2022-23 through Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET. The varsity's academic council has approved CUCET as one of the criteria for pursuing admissions in the under graduate (UG), post graduate (PG) courses from the academic year 2022-23.

The candidates can check details of the UG/ PG programme at the official website- du.ac.in.


