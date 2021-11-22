  • Home
Delhi University UG First-Year Classes Begin Today

The DU colleges and departments will be holding orientation programmes for the freshers. The orientation programmes and classes will be conducted in online mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 9:53 am IST

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will start classes for the fresh batch of undergraduate (UG) students from today, November 22. As per the DU academic calendar 2021-22, the first semester exams for the UG students will be conducted from March 21 to April 4 next year.

The preparatory break will be between March 11 and March 20, 2022. Classes for the second semester will start from April 7, with the exams being held from August 5 to August 22 next year. The next academic session for the UG students will begin on August 26, 2022.

Colleges and departments will be holding orientation programmes for the freshers. The orientation programmes and classes will be conducted in online mode.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College For Women, Gargi College and Ramanujan College will be holding their orientation days on November 22.

The anti-ragging guidelines stated that the heads of institutions may identify a Disciplinary Resource Person (DRP) in each college, hostel, hall, department, and their contact details must be shared with the proctor's office.

For postgraduate (PG) students, first semester classes will begin from December 1, while the first semester exams for the PG students will be held from March 30 and April 12 next year. Classes for the second semester will start from April 16, with the exams being held between August 21 and August 25 next year. The next academic session for the UG students will begin on August 26, 2022.

Delhi University 2021-22 admission process is going on. Over 68,000 students have taken admission to undergraduate courses since the first cut-off was released.

With Inputs From PTI

