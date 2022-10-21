  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University UG Admissions: Over 65,000 Accept Allotted College; Seat Acceptance Deadline Extended

Delhi University UG Admissions: Over 65,000 Accept Allotted College; Seat Acceptance Deadline Extended

Over 65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college and course by 6.15 pm, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 6:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Extends CSAS First Allocation Seat Acceptance Deadline
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Against CSAS 1st Allocation List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 60,000 Candidates Accept Delhi University First Round Allocation
"Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System
DU Admission 2022: Nearly 50,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In First List
CUET Effect: Admission Process Is Simpler This Time, Say DU Colleges
Delhi University UG Admissions: Over 65,000 Accept Allotted College; Seat Acceptance Deadline Extended
Over 65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list till 12 pm Saturday. Earlier, the last date for acceptance of seats was 5 pm Friday. READ MORE | Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Over 65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college and course by 6.15 pm, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said. "The date and time of the first round of the common seat allocation system has been extended till 11.59 am Saturday," he said. "By 6.15 pm Friday, over 65,000 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," he added. ALSO READ | "Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for the undergraduate programmes. In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Delhi University Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date
NEET UG 2022 Result: Give Grace Marks To SC Aspirant, Says High Court
NEET UG 2022 Result: Give Grace Marks To SC Aspirant, Says High Court
Delhi University Extends CSAS First Allocation Seat Acceptance Deadline
Delhi University Extends CSAS First Allocation Seat Acceptance Deadline
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology
ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................