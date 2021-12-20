Delhi University UG Admissions From 2022-23 Session Through CUCET Or DUCET

DU admission 2022 will be done through entrance test

Delhi University admission process from 2022-23 session will be through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET). The Executive Council of the University on December 17 released a notice and informed about this change in DU admission process. University will release a set of guidelines and procedure related to admissions through CUCET or DUCET shortly.

DU released a communique today and stated, "The Executive Council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on 17th December, 2021 resolved that the admissions for the Academic Session 2022-2023 onwards in all Under-Graduate (UG) Courses of the University of Delhi shall be made through Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET). Further details of the CUCET / DUCET shall be released in due course of time."

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh while speaking to NDTV said: "There will be two sections of the test. First is the aptitude test which will be common to everyone and the second part of the test will have many combinations and options."

Till 2021, DU UG admission was merit-based – Class 12 board exam results and various colleges used to release their merit list and students meeting the cut-off were eligible for admission after principal's approval.

The academic council meeting was held on December 10 and it had already approved the proposal. A nine-member panel constituted by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended that the varsity should hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test to ensure substantial objectivity in the process of admission, amid controversy over high number of cent per cent scorers from the Kerala Board getting admission to the varsity.