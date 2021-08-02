Delhi University UG Admission Portal To Be Launched “Around 6 PM”: Official

Delhi University to launch UG admission portal at 6 pm

The University of Delhi, or DU, will launch the online registration portal for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at "around 6 PM", Dean of Students’ Welfare, said. The online portal will be launched to make the admission process hassle-free. The DU admission portal will facilitate the students seeking admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes.

Although the admission portal will start from today, August 2 to August 31, DU will open the window for updation of marks at a later stage. "While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it," a DU official said.

Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year. Once a student fills the DU application form, he or she will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, officials said.

Most of the courses will have merit-based admissions while some courses have entrance-based processes. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards.

The number of DU courses for which entrance tests will be held this year has been increased from nine to 13. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.