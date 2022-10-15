Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges Under DU

Image credit: shutterstock.com List of top colleges under DU

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list on October 18, following which, the candidates will take admission at their desired colleges. The candidates in the first list can accept the allotment till October 21, the document verification process will be closed on October 22, and fee payment by October 24. READ MORE | DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Simulated Ranks

As per the NIRF Ranking 2022 released, Miranda House topped the chart among the best colleges in India followed by Hindu college (rank 2). The other colleges under Delhi University- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College secured rank 5, 7 and 10 in the top collge list 2022.

Miranda House- Rank 1

Hindu College- Rank 2

Lady Shri Ram College for Women- Rank 5

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College- Rank 7

Kirori Mal College- Rank 10

St. Stephens's College- Rank 11

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)- Rank 12

Hansraj College- Rank 14

Sri Venkateswara College- Rank 15

Lady Irwin College- Rank 16

Acharya Narendra Dev College- Rank 18

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College- Rank 21.

The colleges bagged their ranking on the basis of academic and placement performance.

Meanwhile, according to DU, over 2 lakh (2,17,653) students registered for its undergraduate courses. The DU has also released the simulated list through which candidates can determine their probabilities of securing admission to a UG programme. The candidates can check the simulated list at du.ac.in.