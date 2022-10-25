Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Nearly 60,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In Round One

Image credit: shutterstock.com A total of 59,100 candidates have secured their admissions in DU round one

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has completed the first round of allocations and a total of 59,100 candidates have secured their admissions round one. The university will display CSAS round two vacant seats on October 26 at 10 AM. "The candidates who have secured their admission in round- 1 can opt for upgrade and reorder their higher preference from October 26 (10 am) to October 27 (4:59 PM)," DU release read.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on CSAS 2022 policy allocation. "If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto cancellation," DU release read.

The Delhi University will release CSAS round two allocation list on Sunday, October 30 at 5 PM. "For the second round of allocations, the candidates accept the allocated seat from October 31 (10 AM) to November 1 (4:59 PM)," it read.

The university started the admission process for 70,000 undergraduate seats at various constituent colleges last month. This year, the university is admitting students on the basis of their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), its admission-cum-allocation policy.

The first seat allocation list marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process. The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

- With PTI Inputs