Delhi University UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Application Process Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will close today, October 19 the application process for all the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The NCWEB registration for UG, PG courses will be closed on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. DU Admission 2022 Live

The candidates can apply on NCWEB portal- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in with details- applicant's full name, email, password, mobile number. The NCWEB registrations was earlier scheduled to be closed on September 10, but was extended on various occasions.

"It is notified to all the women candidates residing in NCT of Delhi that the last date of registration for admission to undergraduate courses at the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has been extended up to October 19, 2022," NCWEB release mentioned. READ MORE | Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges

NCWEB Admissions 2022: How To Apply At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on registration link and enter basic details

Enter log-in credentials- applicant's name/ mail address/ password/ mobile number

Pay application fee, and click on Submit

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, Delhi University will release the CSAS 2022 first allocation list today, October 19. The candidates can check the DU UG round 1 seat allotment result on the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates can submit their acceptance till October 21, and the document verification process will be held on October 22.

Over 6 lakh candidates have applied for DU UG admissions 2022, and a total of 70,000 seats are to be filled through the admission process.