Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) will release the CSAS 2022 round 3 allocation list for undergraduate (UG) programmes admission today, November 13, 2022. The candidates can check and download the DU UG admission round 2 allocation list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

To access the CSAS 2022 round 3 list, candidates will need to log in with the CUET application number and password. The DU CSAS allocation list is created using the combination of programmes and colleges chosen by applicants during the preference-filling process. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20

Candidates will have to submit their acceptance of the allocated seats from November 14 (10 am) to November 15 (4:59 pm). After acceptance submission, colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16 till 4:59 pm. The candidates can submit the admission fee by November 17, 2022.

To download the DU CSAS round 3 allotment list candidates at first need to visit the official website of DU UG admission. Then click on DU round three CSAS allotment list link available. After that enter the necessary log-in credentials. The CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen. It is mandatory for candidates to download the CSAS round three allotment list and take a printout as it may be required for further admission processing.

This year, Delhi University is conducting the UG admission process on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022).