  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University UG Admission 2020: Tentative Registration Dates From June 8, Last Date To Apply Is June 30

Delhi University UG Admission 2020: Tentative Registration Dates From June 8, Last Date To Apply Is June 30

Admission to undergraduate courses in Delhi University will be given on the basis of both merit and entrance examination.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 28, 2020 2:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CIPET Renamed As Central Institute Of Petrochemicals Engineering And Technology
Fighting COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Launches Challenge And Solutions-Based Competition “CoVIDscape”
ICSI To Start Free Online Classes For CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
Menstrual Hygiene Day: Educate Both Girls And Boys Menstruation Not A Matter Of Shame, Says Smriti Irani
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Launches App For School Inspection
Tripura: 20 English-Medium Public Schools Now Affiliated To CBSE
Delhi University UG Admission 2020: Tentative Registration Dates From June 8, Last Date To Apply Is June 30
DU UG Admission 2020: Registration May Start From June 8
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) has released a tentative schedule for merit-based admission to different undergraduate courses. The registration portal will open from June 8 (10 am) and the last date to apply is June 30 (5 pm). This tentative schedule was was shared as part of the agenda papers for Delhi University's Academic Council meeting scheduled for May 29, 2020.

Admission against first cut off will be given from August 11 (10 am) to August 14 (4 pm), DU announced. Admission against second, third, fourth and fifth cut off lists will be conducted as ber the schedule below-

Admission against second cut off list

August 18 (10 am)- August 20 (4 pm)

Admission against third cut off list

August 23 (10 am)- August 25 (4 pm)

Admission against fourth cut off list

August 28 (10 am)- August 31 (4 pm)

Admission against fifth cut off list

September 3 (10 am)- September 5 (4 pm)

Admission against special cut off

September 8 (10 am)- September 9 (4 pm)

The university has also informed that in case vacant seats are left, cut off against vacant seats will be announced later. The schedule is tentative and it will depend on the declaration of CBSE Class 12 result.

The schedule may also be modified keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DU informed.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 FMS Delhi University Admission Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Sets Tentative Dates For PG Admissions, PG Entrance Tests From July 27
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Sets Tentative Dates For PG Admissions, PG Entrance Tests From July 27
CIPET Renamed As Central Institute Of Petrochemicals Engineering And Technology
CIPET Renamed As Central Institute Of Petrochemicals Engineering And Technology
Fighting COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Launches Challenge And Solutions-Based Competition “CoVIDscape”
Fighting COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Launches Challenge And Solutions-Based Competition “CoVIDscape”
GSEB 10th Result In June? No Official Announcement Yet
GSEB 10th Result In June? No Official Announcement Yet
IIT Mandi Teams Develop Low-Cost Portable Ventilators
IIT Mandi Teams Develop Low-Cost Portable Ventilators
.......................... Advertisement ..........................