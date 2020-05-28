Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU UG Admission 2020: Registration May Start From June 8

Delhi University (DU) has released a tentative schedule for merit-based admission to different undergraduate courses. The registration portal will open from June 8 (10 am) and the last date to apply is June 30 (5 pm). This tentative schedule was was shared as part of the agenda papers for Delhi University's Academic Council meeting scheduled for May 29, 2020.

Admission against first cut off will be given from August 11 (10 am) to August 14 (4 pm), DU announced. Admission against second, third, fourth and fifth cut off lists will be conducted as ber the schedule below-

Admission against second cut off list August 18 (10 am)- August 20 (4 pm) Admission against third cut off list August 23 (10 am)- August 25 (4 pm) Admission against fourth cut off list August 28 (10 am)- August 31 (4 pm) Admission against fifth cut off list September 3 (10 am)- September 5 (4 pm) Admission against special cut off September 8 (10 am)- September 9 (4 pm)

The university has also informed that in case vacant seats are left, cut off against vacant seats will be announced later. The schedule is tentative and it will depend on the declaration of CBSE Class 12 result.

The schedule may also be modified keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DU informed.