Delhi University Trying To Gather Medical Resources To Fight COVID-19

Delhi University has asked colleges to submit details of medical staff appointed by them

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Delhi has asked affiliated colleges to submit details of the medical staff appointed by them. DU Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Professor PC Joshi said the university is trying to pool medical resources to fight the pandemic.

“We need to pool in the resources to create a robust mechanism to counter covid-19 pandemic. It has been given to understand that the college(s) have appointed several paramedical staff including nurses (male or female) on contract basis. We wish to utilize their services for the benefit of the university fraternity,” Prof Joshi said.

The university is creating a mechanism to cater to the deteriorating situation of COVID-19. “It is an appeal to all of you to look for the medical professionals who are the part of the families of our DU fraternity or in relation with them,” Prof Joshi added.

Amid fears of COVID-19, the Delhi University on Sunday postponed exams for final-year students.

The postponed examinations of final-year students, which were scheduled to begin on May 15, will now take place from June 1, and the detailed date sheet will be released soon.

Education Ministry’s Higher Education Department today issued a direction to all the centrally funded institutions (IITs, IIITs, NITs, Central Universities, etc) to postpone offline exams scheduled for May. Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said the decision will be reviewed in June.

“The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behavior to remain safe,” the ministry said.