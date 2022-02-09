Delhi University To Reopen On February 17

Image credit: PTI/ FILE DU to reopen on February 17

The University of Delhi will reopen its gates for physical classes on February 17, said Prof Rajni Abbi, DU Proctor. The decision came after the academic council meeting held earlier on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The university has also issued a notification on the conduct of physical classes. As per the order, those coming to Delhi from outstations will have to quarantine for three days.

"The teaching learning process in the University of Delhi has been continuing in online mode in view of the onset of Covid-19 Pandemic. The students enrolled in the University of Delhi and its colleges belong to all corners of the country and have been residing in their hometown since the teaching-learning process has continued online. It is difficult for the students in different parts of the country to reach Delhi at a short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation. Appropriate time is required for students to arrange for their travel from their respective hometown to Delhi," the Delhi University said in an official order.

"Accordingly, in view of the Delhi Disaster Management Order No.F-60/ DDMA/ COVID-19/2020-21/VOL. II/518 dated 4.2.2022, a Committee was constituted by the Vice-Chancellor, University of The Committee to attend classes in offline mode. Delhi to consider the re-opening of the University campus. deliberated issues related with this decision with the Deans of Faculties, Heads of the Departments, Principals of Colleges, Directors of Institutions and Provosts of Hostels," it added.

The university further said that based on the recommendations of the Committee, it is notified that offline classes for all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses shall begin with effect from February 17, 2022. The outstation students are advised to plan reaching Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective Colleges / Departments.

The Libraries/Laboratories and Canteens of the University Colleges/ Departments/ Centers shall also be functioning with effect from February 17, 2022 by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC, the order said.

The Deans of Faculties/ Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges/ Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall ensure that all the teaching, Non-teaching staff and students follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior ( wearing of Masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers) at all times to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Colleges and Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall ensure that the premises of the Departments/ Colleges, Centers, Hostels are properly ventilated and sanitized, it said.

The order further said that the Deans of Faculties/ Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges/ Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students get vaccinated if not already done at the earliest. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority, the Delhi University said.

Scores of students earlier held a protest outside the office of Delhi University's vice-chancellor demanding immediate reopening of the campus. The demonstration was organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The SFI said over 400 students took part in the "gherao".

The schools in the national capital, higher educational institutions and coaching centres were reopened from Monday, February 7.