Delhi University To Release UG First Merit List Today

DU UG Admission 2022: The undergraduate admission 2022 first merit list will be released by 5 PM, candidates can check at admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 8:23 am IST

Delhi University UG first merit list today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) first merit list today, October 18. The undergraduate admission 2022 first merit list will be released by 5 PM, candidates can check at admission.uod.ac.in.

Meanwhile, colleges like Miranda House, Hindu College, other colleges under DU will release the separate merit list, candidates can check the UG merit list at their respective college portals.

Following the release of UG first merit list, the seat acceptance process will be held between October 19 and 21, colleges can verify and submit documents by October 22. The last date to pay admission fees is October 24.

The second allotment process will commence on October 25 and the third allocation on November 4. The DU second merit list will be released on October 30 and the third merit list on November 10 at 5 PM on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The spot admission list will be issued on November 22.

Meanwhile, DU will also conduct the extra curricular activities quota (ECA) performance trials for admissions from October 19. The ECA trial process will be conducted in 14 categories and will be concluded on October 26.

The candidates can check the DU admission process details at du.ac.in.

University of Delhi
