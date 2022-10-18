Delhi University UG Merit List 2022: DU To Release Round 1 Seat Allocation List Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DU UG round 1 merit list at du.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list on Wednesday, November 19. The candidates can check the UG first merit list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The DU has deferred the release of the first allotment list by a day, as Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen's College against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

The Delhi University UG first merit list 2022 was earlier scheduled to be released on October 18. Candidates who are satisfied with the CSAS merit list can submit their acceptance by October 21. The last date to pay the online admission fees is October 24. ALSO READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges Under DU

The candidates can submit their acceptance by October 21, colleges can approve the online admissions by October 22. Following the completion of CSAS first allotment round, the second CSAS allocation process will commence on October 25 and third allocation on November 4. The spot admission process will be conducted from November 17. READ MORE | DU Aspirants From CBSE Rise Despite 40 Per Cent Decline In Total Applications

Meanwhile, the extra curricular activities quota (ECA) performance trial process will also be held from October 19 in 14 categories, The ECA trial process will be concluded on October 26.

The University of Delhi will conduct the UG admission 2022 on the basis of Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results.