Delhi University To Release PG Second Admission List Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PG second admission list at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will issue the postgraduate second admission list today, December 7. The candidates can check and download the PG second admission list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The online admission process against PG second admission list will commence from December 8.

The candidates can apply online and upload the relevant documents till 5 pm of December 9. The colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates till December 10, the fee payment window will also be closed on December 10 (11:59 pm). ALSO READ | DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23

DU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in

Click on PG second admission registration process

Enter details in application form and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download the PG admission application form and take a print out for further reference.

Following the completion of second admission round, the university will release the third admission list on December 12. The admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed by December 15. For details on DU PG admission, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.