  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Release CSAS Second Allotment List Tomorrow

Delhi University To Release CSAS Second Allotment List Tomorrow

DU CSAS second allotment list to be released on October 26

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 6:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Wednesday
Delhi University Releases NCWEB First Cut-Off 2022 List
DU UG Admission 2022: Release Of Vacant Seats For Round 2 Tomorrow
DU Admission 2022: Over 54,000 Secure Admission In DU Colleges; Last Date To Pay Fees Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 2 Begins Tomorrow
Delhi University To Release CSAS Second Allotment List Tomorrow
Delhi University
Image credit: File Photo

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) second allotment list on Wednesday, October 26.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 2 Reporting Last Date; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 2 Reporting Last Date; Details Here
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow
IGNOU Revises December TEE 2022 Datesheets
IGNOU Revises December TEE 2022 Datesheets
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Start-Up Founders, Investors Meet On October 29
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Start-Up Founders, Investors Meet On October 29
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................