Delhi University To Release CSAS Second Allotment List Tomorrow
DU CSAS second allotment list to be released on October 26
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 6:34 pm IST
DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) second allotment list on Wednesday, October 26.
