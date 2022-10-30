Check DU UG 2022 second merit list at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the CSAS round two admission list for admission to its undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 30. As per the DU website, the second allotment list will be issued after 10 PM today. The CSAS second merit list is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in, candidates can download the list using log-in credentials- application number and password. DU Round Two Allotment List 2022 Today Live

Following the DU UG counselling process, the candidates shortlisted will be allotted seats between October 31 and November 1. The colleges can verify and approve the online applications till November 2, the last date to submit admission fee is November 3.

To check the round two allotment list on the website- admission.uod.ac.in, the candidates need to use the log-in credentials- application number, password. DU round two allotment list will appear on screen, download CSAS seat allocation list and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who have opted for upgrading to higher 'programme and college combination' can also check the round two allotment list at du.ac.in. The candidates if failed to upgrade or freeze their seat, their seat allocation will be cancelled and will not be allowed to appear in third round.

Around 59,100 seats have been filled in the round one admission process, the remaining 20,000 seats are expected to be filled in the round two. This year, Delhi University is offering 69,554 seats under its under graduate (UG) programme.