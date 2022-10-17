Delhi University To Release CSAS First Allotment List Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU CSAS first allotment list will be released at 5 PM

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) first allotment list tomorrow, October 18. The candidates can check the consolidated list at admission.uod.ac.in; meanwhile colleges will release their own list which will be available at the respective websites. According to DU, the CSAS first allotment list will be released at 5 PM.

The candidates in the first merit list can submit their acceptance between October 19 and October 21. Colleges can approve the online admissions by October 22, the last date to pay admission fees is October 24.

Once the first allotment round completed, the second CSAS allocation process will commence on October 25. The second allotment list will be released on October 30. The third allocation process will commence on November 4, and spot admission process will be held on November 17.

Meanwhile, the university will also commence the performance trials for admissions through the extra curricular activities quota (ECA). The admission will be held in 14 categories; the trials for creative writing, yoga and digital media will be held on October 19 and 20, fine arts between October 19 and 21, others. The ECA trials will be concluded on October 26.

The University of Delhi is conducting the UG admission this year on the basis of Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results.