Image credit: File Photo Apply for UG admission process online at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University will launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal today, September 12 for admission to undergraduate programmes of academic year 2022-23. The candidates can apply for UG admission process online on the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here

Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List



The candidates must select the programmes for admission and can apply through log-in credentials and documents. The CUET score will be required on the second phase of the admission process.

DU UG Admission 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Click on DU admission 2022 application process link Select programmes as per UG admission merit list Fill up application form Upload documents in prescribed format Pay the application fee, and click on submit Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) result will be announced by September 15, the candidates can download scorecard on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was concluded on August 30.