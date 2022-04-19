Delhi University To Conduct Webinar On CUET, UG Admission 2022 On April 22

Image credit: shutterstock.com The first webinar will take place on April 22 at 2:30 PM

Delhi University UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will conduct a series of webinars to explain candidates about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) and undergraduate admission process. The first webinar will take place on April 22 at 2:30 PM. "The webinar on Under Graduate admissions adopting CUET will help candidates understand the programme specific requirements of various under-graduate programmes at the University of Delhi, and in resolving their concerns related to CUET," DU statement mentioned.

Candidates will be able to get all relevant information in regards to the admission process in various colleges. “The Delhi University has also taken a lead in informing candidates about CUET 2022. ChatBot services have been activated for quick resolution of queries. The candidates can utilize this service between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, except Public Holidays. Candidates can also write at ug@admission.du.ac.in for any assistance or queries related to Under-Graduate admissions to the University,” the university notification read.

The university has also created the video tutorials to explain the application process for CUET 2022. "These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programmes of a university, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section 1, 2 and 3 of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents and making the payment," DU notification read. The tutorials are available in both English and Hindi languages.

The application process for the post graduate (PG) programmes was started on April 6. "The admission to PG programmes will be done through DUET 2022. For any queries, the candidates can write at pg@admission.du.ac.in," it read.

For admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes, candidates must register at cuet.samartha.ac.in, and at pgadmission.uod.ac.in for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes. The candidates are advised to keep checking the university website- admission.uod.ac.in for updates on admission process.