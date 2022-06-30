  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Conduct Practical Exams, Viva Voce For UG Courses In Offline Mode

Delhi University To Conduct Practical Exams, Viva Voce For UG Courses In Offline Mode

The DU has announced that practical examinations, viva voce, and oral exams of undergraduate courses will be conducted in the physical mode.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 7:56 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20
Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU
Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official
Delhi University Extends Last Date For Registration For Centenary Chance Examination To June 24
Delhi University To Conduct Practical Exams, Viva Voce For UG Courses In Offline Mode
DU to conduct practical exams, viva voce for UG courses in offline mode
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that practical examinations, viva voce, and oral exams of undergraduate courses will be conducted in the physical mode by "strictly adhering" to Covid guidelines. There has been a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately. The city logged 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20

Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections on Monday and Tuesday. DU's Examination Branch on Wednesday issued a notification entailing the procedure that needs to be followed to conduct internal assessments, practicals, viva voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork.

The university said internal assessment will carry 25 per cent weightage and semester examination 75 per cent weightage. "The distribution of internal assessment marks shall be as follows: Attendance (lectures including interactive periods and tutorials) (5 per cent) written assignments/tutorials/project reports/ seminars (10 per cent) and class test(s)/quiz(s) (10 per cent)," the notification read.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Teachers' Body Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Release Grants Of 12 Government-Funded DU Colleges

The university also announced that all the internships and evaluations of dissertations will be conducted in the physical mode. "Based on the practical syllabus, the practical for the under graduate shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines. Practical and viva voce, oral (moot courts) examinations (wherever applicable); all such examinations shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines," the notification said.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said that there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection.

The DU had reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years. The university was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June

In-person practical sessions for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid cases in December.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi DU Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JIPMAT 2022: NTA Issues Admit Card At Jipmat.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here
JIPMAT 2022: NTA Issues Admit Card At Jipmat.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here
JAC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Jac.jharkhand.gov.in Inter Arts, Commerce Results Declared
Live | JAC 12th Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Jac.jharkhand.gov.in Inter Arts, Commerce Results Declared
TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Result Declared At Tbjee.nic.in; Here’s How To Check
TJEE 2022: Tripura JEE Result Declared At Tbjee.nic.in; Here’s How To Check
ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
ICSI CSEET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................