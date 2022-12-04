Delhi University To Close Seat Acceptance Window Against Spot Round Two Admission Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Colleges are required to verify the online application by December 5

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will close the seat acceptance window against the spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, December 4. The candidates can accept the allotted seats till 4.59 pm today at admission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, over 4,000 (4,383) candidates have been allotted seats in the second spot round admission.

Colleges are required to verify and approve the online applications by December 5 (4:59 pm), the last date to pay the online admission fees is December 6, 2022.

DU UG Admission 2022: How To Accept Seats At Admission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Click on seat acceptance window link Enter application number, password Candidates must accept the allotted seat with details Save the confirmation page Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 19,150 applications have been received for the second spot round of admission. The DU has made it mandatory for candidates to take admission in the spot admission round, the candidates if failed, they will be out from the spot admission round.

Meanwhile, in the first spot admission round, as many as 4,118 candidates have been admitted across DU colleges. The university released the first vacant list for spot admission on November 20. For details on spot admissions, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.