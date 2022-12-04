Delhi University To Close Registration Process Against PG First Admission List Today

  • Home
DU PG Admission 2022: The university can verify and approve admission till December 5 (5 pm), the aspirants can confirm joining by making payments against first list till December 6

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 4, 2022 11:19 am IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will close the registration process against the PG entrance/merit based admission 2022-23 first list today, December 4. The candidates whose names are on the first admission list can register on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed at 5 PM on December 3.

The university can verify and approve admission till December 5 (5 pm), the aspirants can confirm joining by making payments against first list till December 6 (12 noon).

DU PG Admission 2022: How To Apply At Admission.uod.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on PG admission 2022 registration process
  3. Enter details in the PG admission 2022 application form
  4. Upload relevant documents
  5. Pay the registration fee
  6. Click on submit
  7. Download PG admission application form, and take a print out for further reference.

The university earlier released the revised first admission list on December 3, and first admission list was out On December 1. The candidates can check the admission list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The second admission list will be released on December 7 and university will release the third admission list on December 12. The admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed by December 15. For details on DU PG admission, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.

