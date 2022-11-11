  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today

Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today

DU UG Admission 2022: The university will likely issue the round-3 list of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) schedule today, November 11, for admission to undergraduate seats.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 9:40 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Postpones Third Round Of Seat Allocation For UG Programmes
Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Admission Against Third Cut-Off Begins Today
Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Revised Allocation Schedule Tomorrow
DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List 2022 Out; Direct Link
DU To Organise 3-Day International Conference Starting Tomorrow; Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Inaugurate
Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List Today; Here's How To Check
Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today
DU UG admission 2022 CSAS round-3 schedule today
Image credit: Hinducollege.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will announce the round-3 Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) schedule today, November 11, for admission to undergraduate seats. According to the CSAS phase-3 vacant seat list, seats were available at colleges including Acharya Narendra Dev College for admission to some BCom (Hons), BSc (Hons) programmes; for a few combination programmes at Delhi Colege of Arts and Commerce and at BR Ambedkar College. The CSAS round-3 allocation list was scheduled to be out on Thursday, November 10.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

A DU statement said: “The allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round Ill has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022.”

“The candidates are advised to visit the website i.e. www.admission.uod.ac.in. regularly for all updates and schedules,” it added.

After the declaration of the DU UG admission CSAS round-3 list, candidates shortlisted will have to accept the allotted seats. The next step in the DU UG admission process is colleges verifying and approving the online applications by the candidates who accepted the allotted seats. After verifications and approvals, candidates will have to pay the fees online.

The first semester classes at the University of Delhi are underway. The university started the academic session for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary
National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary
Supreme Court Quashes Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor Of Soban Singh Jeena University Of Uttarakhand
Supreme Court Quashes Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor Of Soban Singh Jeena University Of Uttarakhand
IIM Jammu, Academic Delegation From Australia Discuss Collaborative Engagements In Academics
IIM Jammu, Academic Delegation From Australia Discuss Collaborative Engagements In Academics
LDF Government Amends Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Rules To Remove Governor As Its Chancellor
LDF Government Amends Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Rules To Remove Governor As Its Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................