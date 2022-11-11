Delhi University To Announce CSAS Round-3 Allocation, Admission Schedule Today

Image credit: Hinducollege.ac.in DU UG admission 2022 CSAS round-3 schedule today

The University of Delhi (DU) will announce the round-3 Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) schedule today, November 11, for admission to undergraduate seats. According to the CSAS phase-3 vacant seat list, seats were available at colleges including Acharya Narendra Dev College for admission to some BCom (Hons), BSc (Hons) programmes; for a few combination programmes at Delhi Colege of Arts and Commerce and at BR Ambedkar College. The CSAS round-3 allocation list was scheduled to be out on Thursday, November 10.

A DU statement said: “The allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round Ill has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022.”

“The candidates are advised to visit the website i.e. www.admission.uod.ac.in. regularly for all updates and schedules,” it added.

After the declaration of the DU UG admission CSAS round-3 list, candidates shortlisted will have to accept the allotted seats. The next step in the DU UG admission process is colleges verifying and approving the online applications by the candidates who accepted the allotted seats. After verifications and approvals, candidates will have to pay the fees online.

The first semester classes at the University of Delhi are underway. The university started the academic session for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2.