  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16

Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16

The University of Delhi has suspended online teaching till May 16 in view of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 4, 2021 12:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Trying To Gather Medical Resources To Fight COVID-19
Delhi University Final-Term Exams Will Now Begin On June 1; New Date Sheet Soon
Delhi University (DU) Defers Final Year Exams In View Of Rising COVID-19 Cases
Delhi University (DU) Postpones Final-Year UG, PG Exams
“Cancel Exams, Suspend Classes”: Delhi University Teachers To VC
COVID-19: DU Teachers' Association Seeks Suspension Of Classes, Exam Cancellation
Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16
Delhi University has suspended online teaching till May 16
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has decided to suspend online teaching till May 16. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state that have affected both students and teachers. "In view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till 16th May 2021 in the Departments and Colleges of the University, reads the official notification.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

Earlier this week, Delhi University has announced its decision to postpone final year examinations. The final year and final semester exams were supposed to begin on May 15 but will now begin on June 1. The exams will be conducted online, in open-book format.

"We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams will be postponed to June 1," DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, told news agency PTI.

When asked if the exams could be postponed beyond June 1, he said it would not be possible. "Many students have got job offers and in order to accept them, they need to have their final results. Students have also applied to foreign universities and require results within a time frame," he said.

The university will release the revised date sheet of term-end examinations on its official website soon.

"All the date sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15 May, 2021 are hereby stands withdrawn. The new date sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi,” the notice read.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Major Decisions On Final Exams, Promotion, Assessment Policy
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Major Decisions On Final Exams, Promotion, Assessment Policy
NEET: Dos And Don'ts At Exam Centre
NEET: Dos And Don'ts At Exam Centre
ICAI Reopens Registrations For CA Final, Inter Exams Today
ICAI Reopens Registrations For CA Final, Inter Exams Today
COVID-19: Universities In Uttarakhand To Remain Closed, Online Classes Will Continue
COVID-19: Universities In Uttarakhand To Remain Closed, Online Classes Will Continue
University Of Lucknow Declares BA Economics, Ancient Indian History Result
University Of Lucknow Declares BA Economics, Ancient Indian History Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................