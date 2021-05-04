Delhi University Suspends Online Teaching Till May 16

Delhi University has suspended online teaching till May 16

The University of Delhi has decided to suspend online teaching till May 16. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state that have affected both students and teachers. "In view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till 16th May 2021 in the Departments and Colleges of the University, reads the official notification.

Earlier this week, Delhi University has announced its decision to postpone final year examinations. The final year and final semester exams were supposed to begin on May 15 but will now begin on June 1. The exams will be conducted online, in open-book format.

"We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams will be postponed to June 1," DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, told news agency PTI.

When asked if the exams could be postponed beyond June 1, he said it would not be possible. "Many students have got job offers and in order to accept them, they need to have their final results. Students have also applied to foreign universities and require results within a time frame," he said.

The university will release the revised date sheet of term-end examinations on its official website soon.

"All the date sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15 May, 2021 are hereby stands withdrawn. The new date sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi,” the notice read.