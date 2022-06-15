  • Home
Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official

DU Dean of Examination DS Rawat requested colleges and institutes to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their course in 2021.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 3:53 pm IST
DU students will get printed degrees in year of convocation
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that students who completed their degrees in 2021 will be getting their printed certificates this year, unlike earlier when it used to take several years. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Organise 12-Day Online Orientation Programme For CUET

"It used to take several years for printed degrees to arrive but this year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us," DU Dean of Examination DS Rawat told PTI.

The university held its 98th convocation in February. The colleges have been directed to depute officials for the collection of degrees.

"Colleges have been directed to take the degrees as per roaster," Mr Rawat said. In a notification issued on June 10, Rawat requested colleges and institutes to depute officials to collect the degrees of their students who have completed their course in 2021.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

