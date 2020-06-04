Delhi University Students’ Union Demands ‘Financial Package’ For Students From Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

DUSU Demands Financial Package For Students From Delhi CM

The Delhi University Students’ Union, or DUSU, has asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a “special package” for the students and waive rent. The DUSU alleges that Delhi University students residing in rented accommodations and as paying guests (PG) are being forced to pay rent by their landlords. The students residing in these accommodations have also been asked to vacate their PGs or rented houses and take their belongings. Many students, who had already left for their hometowns after the declaration of lockdown in mid-March have also been asked to vacate their PGs and rented accommodations.

“DUSU along with the 128 college representatives has demanded a special package for the students of Delhi University (DU) and asked for some policies to give relaxation to the students through writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi”, reads a statement issued by DUSU on June 4.

The statement said students who had left for their hometowns must be provided with a financial package as a concession through the direct money transfer to their accounts.

Akshit Dahiya, President of DUSU, in the statement said: “ As a responsible, credible and student-friendly DUSU, it is our responsibility to ensure that students are not hampered in this situation of crisis.” He further added: “Hence DUSU has appealed to the Chief Minister of Delhi for the provision of a special package and hopes that the government would take this into its consideration.”

Earlier, the Student Tenants' Union, Delhi, had announced an online campaign against payment of rent during the period of lockdown. During a survey among 1,069 students staying in rented accommodations in Delhi, 69.3 percent students said that they are being forced to pay rent during the lockdown and many are asked to evacuate.