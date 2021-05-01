Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: AISA writes to Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission to cancel exams and suspend academic semester (representational image)

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has written to the Ministry of Education and the higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking cancellation of all examinations and suspension of the academic semester until the situation arising out of COVID-19 averts. In the letter to the ministry and UGC, AISA said that amidst the ongoing pandemic where students have suffered the loss of life, health and loved ones in the past few weeks, conducting online exams will be a “heinous crime” against the student community.

Adding that the online exams will marginalise, alienate and fail lakhs of students, AISA also alleged that online exams as a mode have already proved to be an exclusionary exercise where students from marginalised backgrounds have had faced issues of network, resource and time.

“Online exams in the current scenario is outright criminal and inhuman,” the AISA letter read.

On similar lines, in a letter addressed to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Professor Rajib Ray, President, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and Professor Rajinder Singh, Secretary, DUTA said teachers and students are not mentally and physically prepared to continue teaching-learning amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DU teachers’ association said students are battling illness of self and family members, which is evident from the fact that the attendance in classes has significantly dropped. “It is cruel for us to continue to behave as if we ought to be unaffected by whatever is happening around us,” DUTA said in its letter.

“Many Heads of Departments have already written to the Dean, Examinations requesting that the exams for final year/ semester students be postponed in view of the number of COVID positive cases amongst students and teachers,” it added.