  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Students To Get Additional 30 minutes, More Choices In Question Paper In Offline Exams

Delhi University Students To Get Additional 30 minutes, More Choices In Question Paper In Offline Exams

In an official notification issued on Friday, the Delhi University said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 2, 2022 7:37 pm IST | Source: PTI
A Guide To Important Scholarships View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

Clearing Class 12, CUET Enough To Secure Admissions To Delhi University, Executive Council Clears Proposal
Students' Federation Of India Protest Outside Delhi University VC Office Demanding More Hostels For Students
Delhi University Admission 2022 Likely Through CUCET Only; Academic Council To Decide Tomorrow
Delhi University To Consider Proposal For Setting Up Centre To Offer Job-Oriented Courses
Common University Entrance Test: DU Academic Council To Discuss Changes In Admission Process
DU Teachers' Association To Hold March To Parliament On March 31
Delhi University Students To Get Additional 30 minutes, More Choices In Question Paper In Offline Exams
DU students to get additional 30 mins, more choices in question paper in offline exams.
New Delhi:

Delhi University students who will be appearing for exams in the physical mode after a gap of almost two years will get an additional 30 minutes and more choices in the question paper as a special one-time measure. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DU had started holding online open book exams for students.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Recently, students of first, third and fifth semesters appeared for online open book exams. Students of second, fourth and sixth semesters will appear for exams in the physical mode that are likely to be held in May and June.

In an official notification issued on Friday, the university said that the duration of each exam will be extended by 30 minutes as a special one-time measure.

"Faculty/Department will be requested to give additional choices in the Question Paper, wherever applicable," it said.

"Those students who have filled the Examination Form and are not able to appear for it due to justifiable reasons may be given another chance to appear for the same. For that purpose, Phase-II of the aforesaid examination will be conducted for the leftover (remaining) students," it added.

The university said faculties, departments and colleges will be requested to provide study material to the needy students. Various faculties and departments will also be requested to conduct mock tests in addition to class tests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi

Suggested For You

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 Application Form LIVE: Notification Expected Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Updates On Exam Dates
Live | NEET 2022 Application Form LIVE: Notification Expected Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Updates On Exam Dates
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Close AIQ Special Round Registration For 146 Seats Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Close AIQ Special Round Registration For 146 Seats Today
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: Registration Ends Today; How To Apply
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: Registration Ends Today; How To Apply
AIR Launches Weekly Programme For Students Preparing For Competitive Exams
AIR Launches Weekly Programme For Students Preparing For Competitive Exams
JEE Main 2022 Registrations Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details On Exam Mode, Paper Pattern
JEE Main 2022 Registrations Underway At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details On Exam Mode, Paper Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................