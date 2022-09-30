  • Home
Delhi University To Start Centre For Disabilities Studies

Delhi University will soon start a centre for disabilities studies with an aim to make education more inclusive, the university officials said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 10:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

University of Delhi
New Delhi:

Delhi University will soon start a centre for disabilities studies with an aim to make education more inclusive, the university officials said on Friday. Addressing a webinar, the officials said several courses, including those related to computers and skill enhancement, will be introduced under the centre.

"Delhi University is starting a centre for disabilities studies under which several courses will be started. The focus of the centre will be to make education and administration more inclusive," said Bipin Kumar Tiwari, an officer on special duty at the university's Equal Opportunity Cell. He said the centre will provide a special focus on sign language. "We are planning to begin several computer-related and skill enhancement courses under the centre," he said.

The webinar was organised to apprise students about the reservation policies to help students from the minority and backward classes during the ongoing admission process. The officials said five per cent of the total sanctioned strength in each programme of all DU colleges is also reserved for candidates in the ‘person with benchmark disability (PwBD)’ category. Separate merit lists will be declared for candidates seeking admission under the PwBD quota, they added.

Mr Tiwari said candidates will be considered for admissions under relevant categories only if they provide a valid certificate or document issued by the respective issuing authority. To redress grievances that may arise during admissions, Mr Tiwari said every college will establish a grievance redressal committee. "In addition, a grievance redressal sub-committee for candidates belonging to backward and minority categories will also be established," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

