Delhi University Stands In Solidarity With Afghan Students: Vice Chancellor

The Delhi University administration will support students from Afghanistan enrolled in the university, said a statement from the Dean, Students' Welfare on Thursday.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 9:01 pm IST

Afghanistan Crisis: DU authorities assured helps to the Afghan students studying in the University
New Delhi:

The Delhi University administration will support students from Afghanistan enrolled in the university, said a statement from the Dean, Students' Welfare on Thursday. The Dean Students’ Welfare and Foreign Students' Registry of the University of Delhi conducted a meeting of the university authorities with Afghan students on Thursday, heard their fears and concerns, and assured them of full support.

The ultra-conservative Taliban overthrew the government in Afghanistan over the weekend, taking charge of the country and also throwing it into turmoil.

The Afghanistan students studying in Delhi University expressed their concerns and worries about the chaos prevailing at home.

“Afghan students shared several problems including VISA extension, Indian Council for Cultural Relations(ICCR) scholarship, hostel accommodation, financial problems, and others before the University authorities.” told the Vice Chancellor, PC Joshi in a statement.

These students from Afghanistan are currently studying in various Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses offered by the University. They all are very much stressed and concerned about their future and family since the Taliban has took over control of their country, Afghanistan.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor PC Joshi attended the meeting along with other senior members of the administration.

Professor Joshi assured the Afghan students that the university shall extend all possible help. Also, he said that the University of Delhi stands in solidarity with its Afghan students.

According to a news report by ANI, more than 250 Afghan nationals are enrolled in Delhi University. The report added, these students got admission in 2020 but no hostel was allotted to them and now these students are facing a lot of issues in accommodation as well as in managing their expenses.

These students do not wish to return to Afghanistan due to the tension going on in the country.

After a long time war between Afghanistan and Taliban, On Sunday, August 15 Taliban's army entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul and registered their victory in the war. As a repercussion, the then Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani left the country and its people.

