  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses

Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses

DU has approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) from the 2022-23 academic session

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 9:14 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20
Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU
Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official
Delhi University Extends Last Date For Registration For Centenary Chance Examination To June 24
Delhi University Writes To Colleges To Stop Caste-Based Discrimination On Campus
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
University of Delhi
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

Delhi University's Standing Committee on Academic Matters on Wednesday passed the draft syllabi for the first semester of the 19 four-year undergraduate courses, while four members dissented against the resolution. The university has approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) from the 2022-23 academic session. In February, the Executive Council (EC) of the university passed the draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), formulated according to the NEP, for the 2022-23 academic session. TS SSC Result 2022 Live

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

"The draft syllabi prepared by 19 departments have been passed by Delhi University's Standing Committee," confirmed DU Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani. He said the syllabi for other courses will be passed in the coming days. "We have plans to pass the syllabi for all courses through the Standing Committee in the next three to four days. We will finalise the syllabus for the FYUP first semester in the next 15 days," Pani added.

Following the Standing Committee's approval, it will be presented to the Academic Council (AC) and the Executive Council. Four members of the committee -- Rajesh Kumar, Biswajit Mohanty, Kumar Shantanu and Nidhi Kapoor -- protested against the resolution. The dissenting members pointed out the "procedural lapse of providing insufficient time for minute observation" of the syllabi of 19 subjects. The members said that deliberating only on the content of the first semester syllabi would be a "futile task".

"Unless we examine the papers of all four years, it would be impossible to give comments on the disjunctions, overlapping, continuity or discontinuity of papers in the subsequent semesters," they said. "Apart from this, a general apprehension of loss of rigour and dilution of content was felt among the representatives which was not satisfactorily addressed by the authorities," the members noted.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Live | TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
Delhi: Teachers' Body Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Release Grants Of 12 Government-Funded DU Colleges
Delhi: Teachers' Body Urges CM Arvind Kejriwal To Release Grants Of 12 Government-Funded DU Colleges
IIT Bombay Builds 5G Core Towards Developing An End-To-End 5G Testbed
IIT Bombay Builds 5G Core Towards Developing An End-To-End 5G Testbed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................