Delhi University Spot Round Seat Acceptance Window To Close Today At Admission.uod.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU UG seat acceptance window will be closed today

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will close the seat acceptance window against the spot round admissions today, November 25. The candidates can accept the allotted seats till 4.59 pm today. The colleges will verify and approve the application till November 26, the candidates can pay the admission fee till November 27, 2022.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

To accept seats, the registered students need to visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Log in with application number and password, candidates must accept the allotted seat with details. Save the confirmation page, download and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | DU UG Admission 2022: Over 8,500 Seats Allocated Against 1st Spot Round; 349 Admissions

The seat acceptance window was earlier opened today, November 24, and as many as 8,692 candidates have been allocated seats in the first spot round. A total of 349 students took admission in the first spot round. According to DU, the students who got their seats and took admission in the spot admission round will not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw their UG seats. READ MORE | DU Spot Admission: Over 26,200 Candidates Apply For 14,000 Vacant Seats In UG Courses

The university has made it mandatory for the candidates to take admission in the spot admission round. The candidates if failed to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will be out of CSAS. The seat allocated to the candidates is final and they will not be allowed to upgrade seats in any subsequent round of spot admission.

The university declared the vacant seat list for the first spot round on November 20. For details on spot admissions, please visit the website- admission.uod.ac.in.