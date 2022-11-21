Delhi University Spot Admission 2022 Registration Begins Today At Du.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU will release the first spot round allocation list on November 23

DU Spot Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the spot round admissions from today, November 21. The university earlier released the vacant seat list on November 20, the candidates can apply as per the vacant seats from 10 am today. To register for the spot round, candidates need to apply on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. The spot round admission window will be closed tomorrow (November 22) at 4:59 PM.

The CSAS first spot round allocation list will be released on November 23 (5 pm). "On the declaration of the first spot admission round on November 20, 2022, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except Supernumerary upgrades)," DU statement read. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 Vacant Seat List

"Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for "Spot Admission" through his/her dashboard," it added.

On the basis of round one spot allocation list, candidates can accept seats till November 25 (4:59 pm), the last date to submit admission fees is November 27, 2022 (4:59 pm). The candidates can check the college-wise vacant seats on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.