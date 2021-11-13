DU special drive cut-off 2021 today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Special Drive Cut-Off 2021: The University of Delhi will release the special drive cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses today, November 13. DU special drive cut-off 2021 will be available at admission.uod.ac.in. Admission against the special drive cut-off list will be held from November 14 to November 15.

“Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding Cut-offs for any reason till the Fifth Cut-Off (including Special Cut-off) and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and/or cutoff of the Special Drive, shall be considered for admission under the Special Drive, provided seats are available in the said category,” the university said.

“Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five cutoffs (including Special Cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive...cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive,” it added.

To break a tie between two candidates for a seat, the following method will be used:

The Candidate with higher percentage of marks (aggregate of best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered for admission. The Candidate with the earlier date of birth as mentioned in Class 10 certificate will be considered for admission.

The last date for fee payment for admission against special drive cut-offs is November 19.

The Delhi University on November 9 announced that classes for first year undergraduate students will commence from November 22.