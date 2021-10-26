Delhi University Special Cut-Off Admission Begins Today

Image credit: Wikimedia Commins DU special cut-off admission begins today

The Delhi University will begin undergraduate admission against the special cut-off list today, October 26. Candidates who were eligible for admission under the first, second and third lists but did not apply for various reasons can now apply at admissions.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 27.

Many colleges that had closed admissions in the previous rounds have given the last opportunity to take admission. At the Hindu College, BA Philosophy was closed for admission after the first list but it has opened under the special list at 97.75 per cent, the same as the first list.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) closed BA Philosophy admission after the first cut-off list but it is now available under the special cut-off list at 97.50 per cent.

BSc Mathematics admission at LSR will be granted during the special round to candidates who have 98.50 per cent or above.

At Miranda House, the special cut-off for BA Economics is 99 per cent.

Kirori Mal College, which had closed admissions to BA Economics and BCom (Honours) after the second list, has reopened the courses for admission. Cut-offs for both courses is at 98.75 per cent.

Kamala Nehru College has reopened admissions for BA Economics for 98 per cent marks.

At Sri Venkateswara College, BSc Statistics and BSC Electronics admission will be granted at 98.25 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively.

According to official data, 60,155 students have paid the fees under the first three lists. Based on the availability of seats, DU may release more cut-off lists.

Only those candidates who had the required cut-off marks for a previous admission round but did not complete admission are eligible for the special round. However, no movement of candidates will be allowed during the special cut-off admission round.

“Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cutoff lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-off, which means candidates who are already admitted in any program+college of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off,” the university said.