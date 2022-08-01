Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download SOL Hall Ticket

  • Home
BA semester 2 exams for English honours and BA Political Science Honours and BCom Honours will start on August 5.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 1, 2022 7:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, or DU SOL, has issued the admit cards for the 2022 examinations. Students of DU SOL can download their admit cards from the official website -- sol.du.ac.in. To access the DU SOL hall tickets of the undergraduate exams, students will be required to select their campus from the drop-down menu, enter roll numbers and dates of birth and their names. The DU SOL admit cards have been issued for 2021-22 UG semester 2 BA English Honours, BA Political Science Honours and BCom honours today, August 1.

“It is advisable to the students always to keep hard copy as well as soft copy of admit card.. with them for future reference/requirements as the same are offloaded/removed from the SOL/DU website after a certain period,” the official website said.

DU SOL 2022 Hall Ticket Download Steps

  1. Visit sol.du.ac.in
  2. Click the designated link for DU SOL admit card 2022
  3. On the next window, select the campus -- north or south -- from the drop-down menu
  4. Enter date of birth, roll number and names
  5. Submit and download the DU SOL 2022 admit card

BA semester 2 exams for English honours and BA Political Science Honours and BCom Honours will start on August 5. While some papers of DU SOL exam will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm, some others has been scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

