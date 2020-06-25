Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 Released, Download SOL Hall Tickets at Sol.du.ac.in

DU SOL Admit Cards Issued: Download From Sol.du.ac.in

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, or DU SOL, has released the admit cards for the open-book examinations scheduled from July 1 to July 27. Students of SOL can download their admit cards from DU SOL website -- sol.du.ac.in. However, the website had initially become inaccessible, drawing protests from students, teachers and the organisation, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan.

Circulating screenshots of the error page, they argued that a university that cannot keep a website running for hall tickets should not attempt to hold online open book examinations.





Final year students of DU SOL can download their admit cards with the help of these three steps:

STEP 1: Visit sol.du.ac.in

STEP 2: Click the designated link for DU SOL admit card 2020

STEP 3: View and download the DU SOL 2020 admit card

DU SOL had decided not to conduct the first year examinations in view of the lockdown and the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country but to promote the students on the basis of assignments. Exams will be conducted only for final-year students.

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan in a statement said: “Promoting 1st year students on the basis of assignments without proper classroom teaching, study materials and adequate time would cause mass failure.”

The KYS statement further added: “It demands that SOL students be assessed on the basis of annual mode and deadline for submission of assignments should also be extended, which would also lessen the burden on the students. KYS condemns SOL and DU’s apathetic attitude and would be taking SOL students’ issue to the higher authorities in the coming days.”

The KYS statement also added that the study materials provided as part of the curriculum to the DU SOL students are full of errors in grammar, facts and spelling.