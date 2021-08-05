Delhi University Signs Agreement With University Of Ladakh

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU signs MoU with University if Ladakh

The Delhi University on Thursday signed an MoU with the University of Ladakh to encourage scientific and academic collaboration between the two varsities, a statement said. The MoU was signed by Professor P C Joshi, Acting Vice Chancellor, Delhi University and C Phunsog, Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh, it said. While the Delhi University (DU) is in its year of centenary, the University of Ladakh (UOL) is one of the youngest universities in the country.

“The aim of the collaboration between the two varsities is to take up activities of mutual interest. Some of the specific objectives are the pursuit of scientific and academic collaboration between academic and research centres of the two institutions, exchange of faculty/staff and students, organising faculty development programmes,” a statement by the Delhi University said.

Other objectives will be joint organisation of seminars, conferences and academic workshops on topics of mutual interest, organisation of cultural exchange programmes and sports activities in both institutions, exchange of expertise in the revision of existing curricular programs in order to respond to the current demands of industry and other employment generating entities, it said.

Joint organisation of workshops on Massive Open Online Learning Course (MOOC) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), sharing of library resources and providing access to laboratory facilities, organising joint PhD programmes and joint post graduate courses under the Meta University programme will also be taken up, the statement added.

“The new knowledge, ideas and approaches from the young University of Ladakh will also enable collective minds to further push the boundaries of knowledge and understanding,” it noted.

“The timing of collaboration with the University of Ladakh is also ripe, given the fact that the government is taking steps to promote the growth of the University of Ladakh with an aim to develop and empower the people of the region through education, keeping in view its strategic location and present geopolitical situation,” it said.

Digitalisation shall bridge the physical distance between the two universities and enable to transact knowledge in real time, the statement added.