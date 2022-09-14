Delhi University Signs Agreement With ICT Academy For Skill-Based Courses

DU signs agreement with ICT Academy for skill-based courses

Delhi University on Wednesday signed an Agreement (MoU) with ICT Academy to offer skill- and employment-based courses. The agreement was signed between the university registrar Vikas Gupta and head of ICT Academy Raghav Shriniwas.

During the programme, certificates were handed over to Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) students, who successfully completed 75 hours of Banking and Financial Literacy course.

The course was arranged in collaboration with NCWEB, Delhi University Computer Centre and ICT Academy. Six NCWEB students have already been placed in reputed organisations after completion of the course, the institute said.

