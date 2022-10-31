"Delhi University Should Bring Sardar Patel's Work In Research," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: PRO DU Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme organised by DU

On the occassion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the University of Delhi to bring the work done in the unity campaign of Sardar Patel in research. Mr Pradhan was the chief guest at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme organised by the university to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, "a lot of work would have been done on Patel in the 100-year history of the University, but in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, it should be brought into the discussion by bringing it into research in a more relevant form." ALSO READ | Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Lead The Unity Run From Delhi University On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The minister also talked about Patel's contribution in creating the political and cultural identity of the country. "It was not only Patel's responsibility to get political independence for the country, he also took it upon himself to tie the country in the thread of unity," he said.

Discussing the present scenario, the minister said that the main challenges of the 21st century are- promoting employment, planning and entrepreneurship. The minister asked new generation to take inspiration from Sardar Patel and educated people to create opportunities for the society. READ MORE | Delhi University Releases UG Second Allotment List 2022; Many Students Not Get Upgraded Seats

DU VC Prof Yogesh Singh said, "although Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has contributed a lot for India, his greatest contribution is in the form of an integrated India that we are seeing today." The vice chancellor also referred two books written by VP Menon on Sardar Patel to be read by everyone.

The National Unity Day programme were attended by Prof Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Prof Shri Prakash Singh, Director South Campus, Prof Payal Mago, Director SOL, Proctor Prof Rajni Abbi, Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar and many dignitaries and students of the CBSE Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya and the University.