  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Delhi University should design futuristic courses and include them in its curriculum.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 19, 2022 5:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Teachers Seek Vice-Chancellor’s Intervention After CoA Begins Admission As Part Of Ambedkar University
2 DU Colleges Offer IAS Coaching, Delhi University Says Not Allowed
Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For DU PG Admission 2022; Check Details
Delhi University: Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest At DU Seminar On Swaraj
Delhi University Revises Eligibility Criteria For BA Mass Communication; Admission Through CUET 2022
Conduct Admissions To Unreserved Seats Using CUET Scores, Delhi University Tells St Stephen's College
Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Image credit: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Delhi University should design futuristic courses and include them in its curriculum. He was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day international seminar on “Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India'”.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

“I wish I were a student of DU. DU is celebrating its centenary year and we are celebrating the country’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is a happy coincidence,” he said.

The education minister also advised the university to include futuristic courses in its curriculum. “The times are changing. Our country’s inventions do not get patented. DU can start a short-term diploma course on patent process. The students will not only become employable in India but also at the international level… DU should add futuristic courses to its curriculum,” he said.

Mr Pradhan also shared that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, became emotional after seeing the NCC cadets who welcomed him at the event.

ALSO READ | Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For “Malviya Mission” To Set Up Ecosystem For Faculty Development

“While entering, we were welcomed by NCC cadets. Our home minister got emotional after seeing them. He recalled his time as an NCC cadet when he had welcomed Morarji Desai during a visit to his village. He said that in 30-40 years, one of them could become the prime minister of the country,” Mr Pradhan said.

Delhi University vice chancellor Yogesh Singh said that India needs a growth rate of 10 per cent for the next 10 years to become a six trillion dollar economy. He also stressed that policies that compromise on the country’s growth should not be supported and be postponed.

“Delhi University is celebrating its centenary. These have been 100 years of education, the process of becoming the best university. It started with three colleges, 750 students, Rs 40,000 annual budget, and today we have 90 colleges, more than six lakh students, and Rs 840 crore annual budget. This is such a huge expansion. Congratulations to students, the education ministry and the Centre on this achievement,” he said.

“We are giving a centenary chance to students who could not complete their degree. The registration for this started on May 1 and we have received 1,560 registrations. The oldest student is from the 1977-80 batch, who was studying B.Com in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College,” he said.

He said Union Home Minister Shah’s visit is “a golden day” in the history of Delhi University. Centenary celebrations of the university began on May 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Dharmendra Pradhan

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online
CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years
Jamaica Expressed Interest In Hosting Indian Institutes of Technology: President Ram Nath Kovind
Jamaica Expressed Interest In Hosting Indian Institutes of Technology: President Ram Nath Kovind
Karnataka KSEEB Announces SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Karnataka KSEEB Announces SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................