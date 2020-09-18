Delhi University Sets Up Departmental Academic Integrity Panel

  • Home
Delhi University has approved the composition of a Departmental Academic Integrity Panel to look into issues concerning plagiarism and academic integrity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 8:18 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi University has approved the composition of a Departmental Academic Integrity Panel to look into issues concerning plagiarism and academic integrity. There have been allegations of plagiarism against principals of two DU colleges. The varsity is already probing complaints against Zakir Hussain College Principal Masroor Ahmad Beg and Dyal Singh College (Evening) Principal Pawan Sharma.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the varsity said, "This is to bring to your kind notice that the Competent Authority of the University has approved the composition of the Departmental Academic Integrity Panel (DAIP) as per UGC (promotion of academic integrity and prevention of plagiarism in higher educational institutions) Regulations, 2018."

"All the College Principals are hereby informed that the matters concerning Plagiarism and Academic Integrity may be sent to the concerned departments for processing," it added.

