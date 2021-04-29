Delhi University To Set Up COVID-19 Isolation Centre In Dwarka

DU will start a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Dwarka

The Delhi University (DU) will soon be starting a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Dwarka, the varsity said on Wednesday. In a related development, the varsity's Lakshmibai College is likely to start an isolation centre from Thursday as a tribute to one of their staffers who died due to the infection. Over a dozen staffers of the university have lost their lives due to the virus while many others are infected.

"Covid Isolation Centre @UnivofDelhi...The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi," the varsity said in a tweet.

The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi. — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) April 27, 2021

The COVID Isolation Centre will have a capacity of 180 beds of which some will have an oxygen support system, it said, adding the centre is expected to start by the weekend.

The centre will be open to the general public too. Out of 180 beds, 125 will be oxygen beds, an official said. The Delhi government will be providing three doctors and three nurses for the centre.

At the varsity's Lakshmibai College, the isolation centre will have 40 beds and will take in patients aged less than 70.

"We are ready for COVID care with oxygen beds but without ICU facility. The centre is waiting for oxygen cylinders which are expected to reach us soon. Walk-in admission for patients with oxygen level 90 and above," said a message from the college principal Pratyush Vatsala.

One of the staffers of the college, Sangita Sharma, died last week due to the virus and Mr Vatsala said that the centre is a tribute to her.

"Sharma was quite a popular teacher among students and was involved in a lot of college activities. She had tested positive when the college had got RT-PCR tests conducted for its staffers. She had mild symptoms and was in home isolation. It was a sudden loss," Mr Vatsala said.

Local volunteers from Ashok Vihar and some NGOs will be providing medical facilities for the centre.

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent. The capital also recorded over 24,149 fresh cases on Tuesday. The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered.